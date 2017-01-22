Street reopens after flooding on Ashley Avenue

We talk a lot here about the impact our local military installations have on our community, and most recently numbers reveal our armed forces have a huge impact on those living in the Lowcountry too.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old reported runaway from Hilton Head Island has still not been found, and they're asking your help to find her.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism at a church graveyard.More >>
A Berkeley County administrator told council members Monday night a federal investigation of the county's chamber of commerce is underway.More >>
Investigators are searching for an armed robber who assaulted a veteran and stole his SUV at a neighborhood in Summerville.More >>
