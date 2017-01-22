Woman charged in fatal Georgetown stabbing

A woman has been arrested after fatally stabbing a Georgetown man.

Yevette Cooper, 42, is being charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Saturday evening, Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the Greentown section of Georgetown County.

Once they arrived on the scene, a male was located with a stab wound to the chest area, deputies say.

The male, later identified as Charles Foster Johnson III, was transported to the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Johnson later died due to his sustained injuries, they say.

Cooper is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

