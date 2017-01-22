Police: Man arrested after domestic disturbance

North Charleston police say they arrested a man after a domestic disturbance between him and a woman.

Rakym Benton, 22, was arrested on Saturday and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

On Dec 7, 2016, police responded to an apartment on Irving Street.

Benton was at the woman's residence unannounced, police say.

Benton asked to see the victim's phone, and became upset when the victim did not provide the passcode, they say.

The victim was struck with a closed fist, and Benton threatened to break her hand, according to an affidavit.

Benton assaulted the woman by holding a knife to her throat and threating to kill her, the affidavit says.

The victim was able to break free from Benton and yell for help, while a neighbor called the police.

The victim suffered welts and swelling to her eye, and trouble moving her arm, the affidavit says.

Benton made bail on Saturday, and was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

