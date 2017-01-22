United Airlines flights lift ground stop after IT issue

United Airlines flights across the United States were grounded Sunday night as a result of a computer system problem, United Airlines says.

United said there was an issue with getting information to pilots that allows flights to depart. They said the issue involved weight and balance information.

At approximately, 9 p.m. the ground stop was lifted.

“At 5:30 p.m. CT we issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. As of 8:00 p.m. CT, we have resolved the issue and flights are resuming. Customers may experience additional delays as we work to get flights out this evening. We are issuing a system-wide waiver, and apologize for the inconvenience to our customers,” Maddie King, a spokesperson for United Airlines says.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

United released this statement after customers learned of the news: “We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers,” King said.

The grounding caused delays at multiple airports, officials and passengers say.

More than 200 flights were impacted as of 9 p.m., but United says they expect that number to increase.

According to United, International and Express flights were not affected.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

