United Airlines flights lift ground stop after IT issue

The Summerville Medical Center is no longer on lockdown after police investigated a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning.More >>
A Berkeley County administrator told council members Monday night a federal investigation of the county's chamber of commerce is underway.More >>
American Red Cross volunteers are helping victims whose Summerville home was damaged by a fire, representatives say.More >>
The American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC is holding its third annual 24-hour Giving Day Wednesday.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman's home was damaged by gunfire in North Charleston Tuesday night.More >>
