Locals take on weekend events in Washington D.C.

People around the Lowcountry are making their way back to South Carolina after the presidential inaugural weekend in Washington D.C.

It was filled with celebratory events for President Donald Trump as well as marches in the streets. Locals were drawn to the same place for different reasons.

President of the Citadel Republicans Society, Zachary Rutherford attended his first presidential inauguration.

"It was combination of people both Republicans and Democrats a like. everyone was very respectful of both the former president and new president,"

He says it was interesting to see the behind-the-scenes work that goes into inauguration day.

Former Chairperson of the Charleston County Republican Party, Cyndi Mosteller says the inaugural events were great moments in history. She brought with her a hat President Trump signed.

"I think at the core heart of Donald Trump, and I think you saw this on inauguration day is absolute love for the people of this nation and the future of this nation," Mosteller said.

The future of this nation is another reason why people came by the thousands for the Women's March on Washington. It's a movement that started in response to the presidential election. Local owner and director of Charleston Birth Place, Leslie Rathbun was there.

"The reason we gather was for women's rights, which are human rights and equality and fairness for all people," Rathbun said.

She says it was an empowering weekend seeing people from all backgrounds join in, not just in Washington D.C. but also around the world.She says her particular focus is on maternity care.

College of Charleston student Brittany Vannort says she found out about the march through other people.

"I think that what happened yesterday was a spring board and with millions of people on that springboard I anticipate that we are going to be launched pretty high," Vannort said.

Her mission is continue the mission and get involved locally to make a difference and she encourages others to do the same.

It's the start of a new era in the White House and also the beginning of a new movement, all looking to move forward after a weekend in Washington D.C.

