Horse dies in Colleton Co. barn fire officials suspect was storm-related

Unable to escape from flames, a horse died in a large barn fire in Colleton County early Monday morning, officials say.

Very little of the Circle M Ranch on Cottageville Hwy was left standing when a passerby reported the blaze just after midnight.

Colleton County Fire crews responded minutes later. Most of the horses escaped injury, officials say, but one horse did not.

Heavy thunderstorms bore down on the area most of the day and evening, bringing high winds, rain and lightning. Officials suspect the fire to be storm-related, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

