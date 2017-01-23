Judge in state Slager trial may decide on new date

The Summerville Medical Center is no longer on lockdown after police investigated a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning.More >>
Bluffton Police will be offering free child car seat inspections or installations on Wednesday, April 26.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
The Third Circuit Solicitor's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a decision on a use of force case that family members say saw an unarmed man shot 19 times.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Dorchester Road.More >>
