Suspect in Summerville bank robbery denied bond

A judge denied bond for the man charged in a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville.

Brandon Evan Williams, 30, of Summerville, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

At a Tuesday morning bond hearing, a judge denied bond on the armed robbery charge and gave a $100,000 surety bond on the weapons charge, Santanna said.

At 10:06 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an armed bank robbery at SunTrust Bank on 741 N. Main Street where authorities say Williams obtained an undisclosed amount of money.

"After obtaining the money, the suspect left the incident location," SPD officials said."Shortly after, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident."

Officers asked people to avoid the area as investigators worked the scene.

SunTrust is currently closed following the robbery. Police tell me they're not sure for how long. Parking lots are also closed off. pic.twitter.com/ZLK84Szn6w — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) January 23, 2017

