Fire marshal: West Ashley house fire was deliberately set

Charleston Fire officials say a house fire early Monday morning in West Ashley was a case of arson.

Fire units from the Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston fire departments along with Charleston Police and Charleston County EMS responded to a fire at a home on Norview Drive shortly after 6 a.m., according to Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

Firefighters first on the scene reported a heavy fire on the roof of the one-story home. Firefighters rapidly entered the home to fight the fire and search for anyone inside. Authorities say the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators with the Charleston Fire Department, working jointly with the Charleston Police Department, determined the fire was intentionally set. Details on how the fire was set have not been released.

One firefighter from Saint Andrews Fire Department suffered a minor injury, was treated and released back to duty.

Investigators are asking the public for any information about anyone in the area of 76 Norview Drive between 5 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Monday. Anyone with such information should call the Fire Marshal Division at 843-577-1687. Anyone who has information but wishes to remain anonymous should contact the Arson Hotline at 800-92-ARSON.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.