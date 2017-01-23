U.S.S. Yorktown Vet's 95th birthday celebrated aboard ship

Police are continuing to investigate after gunfire shattered a window at a woman's home in North Charleston.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to an accident on James Island. Authorities say the incident is in the area of Maybank Highway and Folly Road.More >>
The great debate on carriage horses will continue. The Charleston Animal Society made a presentation at the City of Charleston's Department of Livability & Tourism meeting on Wednesday. On paper, it appears no progress was made. All sides, however, seem to agree this meeting was not pointless. The animal society, carriage industry workers and commissioners were able to voice their concerns on the hot topic.More >>
Summerville Police say a suspect who left a bomb at the Goodwill store was captured on surveillance cameras.More >>
