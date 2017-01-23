Quantcast

Fire crews respond to report of smoke coming from downtown Charleston building

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a downtown Charleston home Monday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers said firefighters were called to a house in the area of Amherst and E. Bay Street at 11:38 a.m.

We've reached out to firefighters for more details. 

