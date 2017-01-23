Lockdowns lifted at four schools after report of nearby gunshots

Four neighboring North Charleston schools were on lockdown for about 25 minutes after shots were reportedly heard nearby.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt says Liberty Hill Academy, Academic Magnet, School of the Arts and North Charleston Creative Arts Academy were placed on code yellow lockdowns around 11:40 a.m. Monday as a safety precaution.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the area of Bonds Wilson Street and Lester Street in reference to shots fired in the area.

Officers met with a male victim who told them that he was walking on Bonds Wilson Street when a light blue Chevrolet Impala, with dark tinted windows, turned onto Bonds Wilson from Lester Street.

The victim said heard several shots coming from the vehicle and believes that they were shooting at him.

The blue vehicle fled the scene traveling on Bonds Wilson Street towards East Montague Avenue, authorities say.

The victim was not harmed. He was unable to provide a description of the occupants of the vehicle and was unable to provide any further information.

The lockdown was lifted at just before 12:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.