Williams becomes latest to transfer from The Citadel

The Citadel confirmed Monday A-Back Reggie Williams is transferring out of the Bulldogs football program.

The junior becomes the latest to leave the team as Travis Johnson and Kevin Graham have also left.

Bulldogs head coach Brent Thompson released the following statement regarding the offseason departures:

"Our expectations at The Citadel are clear. We have high standards for everyone in our program and hold everyone accountable for their decisions. I am excited about our 2017 team and pleased with the many cadet-athletes in our program who represent The Citadel in a positive manner on and off the field."

Williams was second on the team in rushing in 2016 with 694 yards and four touchdowns.