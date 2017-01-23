Scott kicks off National School Choice week at Charleston School

Monday Morning Sen. Tim Scott kicked off National School Choice Week in South Carolina at the Charleston Charter School For Math and Science.

Scott started the morning by visiting a 7th-grade classroom to first-hand see project-based learning at a public charter school.

He then took many questions from students, some ranging on political topics, one student asking the Senator his thoughts on the "hostile government and the future of science".

"They're difficult questions to answer," Scott said, "That to me is a really positive statement about who we are and where we're going."

Scott also said he's a big believer in public education, and that students should have options ranging from charter and virtual schools.

He said when parents have more options, students have more success.

Scott also this week is important to promote alternative schools.

"I think it's such an important week because there's an opportunity to focus on students who have amazing potential but just need someone to help excavate that potential. These teachers, this process, this apparatus around the kids is doing a very good job these students realize their full potential," Scott said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.