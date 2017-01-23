Mt. Pleasant police search for 2 accused of using stolen credit card

Police in Mount Pleasant are hoping someone will recognize two people they say used stolen credit cards.

Police released surveillance images of a couple Monday afternoon.

The pair is suspected of using stolen credit cards at various locations around Mount Pleasant, according to Inspector Chip Googe.

They were last seen driving a gold or tan pickup truck.

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to call Detective Jackson at 843-856-3031 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

