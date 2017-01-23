Cops: Gunfire between two ends in wreck in West Ashley

Charleston police officials say gunfire between two men ended in a wreck in West Ashley Monday afternoon.

Emergency officials initially received a call at 2:13 p.m. about shots being fired at the Village Square Apartments.

"Officer Taylor Graves was responding to the apartment complex when she spotted the suspect vehicle at Tobias Gadsden Boulevard and Ashley River Road," CPD officials said.

According to a report, a chase started then ended with the suspect vehicle colliding with a minivan at Mutual Drive and Highway 17.

"After the accident, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle," CPD officials said.

Officers then set up a perimeter, and the suspects were quickly caught.

"It was then officers learned that during the course of events one of the suspects was shot," CPD officials said."He was transported to the hospital."

According to police, the driver of the minivan was alert and conscious when she was transported to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

"No Charleston Police officer fired any shots during this incident," CPD officials said.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the exchange of gunfire between the men.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.