SLED investigating Pineville Russellville Fire Department

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Pineville Russellville Fire Department.

A SLED spokesman said Monday the investigation concerns allegations involving the department's funds.

We are told the investigation of the all volunteer department began last year.

Last week, some members of Berkeley County Council called for a county investigation of the fire department.

The council members were concerned that only the fire chief driving a small fire truck showed up to a fire that destroyed a home less than a half mile from the fire station.

