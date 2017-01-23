Mt. Pleasant woman charged with bank fraud, federal tax crimes

A Mount Pleasant woman has been charged with bank fraud and federal tax crimes.

US Attorney Beth Drake announced on Monday that a Charleston Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment against 47-year-old Judy Villanyi.

According to authorities, Villanyi attempted to implement a "debt elimination scheme" in part by submitting a $140,000 check drawn on a closed account in repayment of a loan.

A report states she also obstructed the due administration of the internal revenue code which carries a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Authorities say Villanyi failed to file tax returns for calendar years 2010 through 2012, each count carrying a maximum prison term of one year and a fine of up to $100,000.

The bank fraud count carries a maximum prison term of 30 years, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The case was investigated by special agents with the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Klumb is prosecuting the case.

The United States Attorney stated that the charges alleged in the Indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

