Police searching for missing N. Charleston man

North Charleston police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Everett Middleton's family is concerned about his safety.

Middleton called his mother on Dec. 21 stating he needed help, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. Middleton's mother told him to go to the hospital and he responded that he was at MUSC but did not want to wait, Pryor said.

Since that time, Middleton has been spotted several times near Rivers Avenue and McMillian Avenue near the Stay Over Lodge and the Siesta Motor Lodge, Pryor said.

He stands 6' tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.