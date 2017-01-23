Investigators arrest suspect in Charleston County bank robbery

Deputies talking to a person of interest. (Picture provided)

Charleston County deputies have arrested a suspect for a bank robbery in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

Authorities charged 29-year-old Davon Cordaryl Potts with entering a bank with intent to steal.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say just before 5 .pm, deputies responded to a bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank at 6213 Hwy 162.

The bank teller told deputies that a man with a bandanna over his face entered the bank just before closing.

According to CCSO officials, the man began screaming and jumped on the teller’s desk.

The suspect then took cash and fled the scene.

Deputies then received a tip that took them to a home on Morse Avenue on Johns Island where they located Potts.

Residents reported several deputies in the neighborhood.

Pictures showed police tape around a home as investigators worked the scene.

