Keeling receives second straight weekly conference honor

Charleston Southern guard Christian Keeling has been named the Come Ready Nutrition Big South Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Keeling averaged 26 points and eight rebounds per game to lead CSU to a 2-0 week in which it never trailed. The Augusta, Ga., product posted a double-double of 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in Thursday’s 73-52 win at Presbyterian. He followed up with 28 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead the Bucs to a 76-61 home triumph over Longwood on Saturday.

The honor marks the second straight week Keeling has been tabbed Freshman of the Week. He also earned recognition on Dec. 19 and Nov. 28. Keeling currently leads all Big South freshmen in scoring and rebounding, and ranks top-seven league-wide in both those categories (4th Scoring; 7th Rebounding). He is averaging 26 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over his last four outings.

High Point redshirt senior forward Miles Bowman Jr. was named Big South Player of the Week. Bowman averaged a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers to a pair of wins.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern), Laquincy Rideau (Gardner-Webb), Ryan Kemrite (Liberty), Isaiah Walton (Longwood), Ed Polite Jr. (Radford), Ahmad Thomas (UNC Asheville) and Anders Broman (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Marcus Burk (Campbell), MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville) and Josh Ferguson (Winthrop)