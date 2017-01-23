Former CSU receivers coach Korn headed to Coastal Carolina

Former Charleston Southern wide receivers coach Willy Korn is headed to Coastal Carolina to join former Bucs head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Korn spent four seasons with the Bucs. He coached his younger brother, Colton, who was a senior receiver on this past year's squad.

The elder Korn is a former Clemson quarterback who transferred to North Greenville University to play under Chadwell in 2010.

Korn was also a standout high school player in the state. He helped lead Byrnes high school to two 4A state titles in 2005 and 2006.

Official Coastal Carolina release:

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has named Willy Korn to serve as the Chanticleers’ wide receivers coach.

A product of Byrnes High School (Duncan, S.C.) and former Clemson quarterback, Korn comes to Coastal after serving in a similar position under current CCU offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell at Charleston Southern for the past four seasons (2013-16). In addition to his role as wide receivers coach at Charleston Southern. Korn spent the last three seasons as the Buccaneers’ recruiting coordinator.

Korn’s recruiting classes at CSU helped the Bucs win a pair of Big South Championships while reaching the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs in 2016 and 2016. Specifically, his wide receivers helped anchor one of the more explosive offenses in the Big South.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks at Charleston Southern, Korn played for Chadwell while at North Greenville. Korn began his collegiate playing career at Clemson before transferring to North Greenville.

Korn, who started at quarterback in Dabo Sweeney’s first year as Clemson head coach, graduated from Clemson in three-and-a-half years (2010) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies. Upon graduating and following an injury-plagued career with the Tigers, Korn transferred to North Greenville University. He started at quarterback in his junior and senior seasons at North Greenville, earning All-American honors after leading NGU to an 11-3 season and the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in 2011. Korn finished his career with an 18-4 record threw for 4,058 yards and 45 touchdowns in two seasons. He also ran 212 times for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Korn led national-power Byrnes High School to two 4A state championships and set numerous state records along the way. He finished his high school career with 10,125 passing yards and 125 touchdowns which earned him such accolades as Parade All-American, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Participant, Elite 11 QB Camp invitee and South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year twice (2005 and 2006). In 2013, he was named to the top 150 all-time South Carolina high school football players by The State newspaper.