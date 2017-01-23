Bond denied for duo accused in Orangeburg Co. burglaries

Bond was denied for two suspects who investigators believe may be involved in several burglaries.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Monday that bond was denied for 20-year-old Antonio Summers of Orangeburg and 20-year-old Raekwon Maple of Cordova.

According to Ravenell, the arrests came through a combined law enforcement and community effort on Friday.

The suspects were charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ravenell asked the court to deny bond during a hearing on Monday.

“These citizens here have been punished day and night,” the sheriff said, “Terrorized by these individuals day and night.”

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say nearly 50 citizens from the Creekmore,Moss Hills subdivisions attended the bond hearings for the two suspects.

"About 80 percent of the residents stood when asked if they had been a victim of theft from their property," OCSO officials said.

Investigators say they have found several more homes that may have been targeted in last week’s string of break-ins.

“This investigation is ongoing, there will be more charges,” Ravenell told the court.

The two suspects were captured Friday afternoon after a concerned citizen watched two subjects enter a Slaughter Drive home.

