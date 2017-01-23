Driver charged with DUI following 2-vehicle accident in West Ashley

Authorities have charged a driver with DUI following an accident in West Ashley Monday evening.

Charleston police say the accident involved two vehicles and happened in the area of Folly Road and South Windermere.

According to police, one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

The other driver was arrested and charged.

A report states the driver who was arrested had a dog with them in the vehicle.

"An officer took the dog to the shelter on Mary Ader until it can be picked up," CPD officials said.

