Investigators identify man wanted for vandalizing Summerville car wash

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have identified a Summerville man wanted for vandalizing a car wash.

Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Trevez James Mack of Summerville.

BCSO officials say his last known address was in the Abby Lane Apartments.

According to deputies, Mack damaged the vacuum cleaners at Foggy's Car Wash on North Main Street in Summerville.

A report states the suspect left his vehicle and attempted to cut the locks on the vacuum cash bins causing damage to the locks in the process.

Last week, the sheriff's office posted surveillance pictures of the suspect at the car wash.

"The Facebook post from last week was very well viewed so Trevez James Mack knows that he is wanted," BCSO officials said."We need for you to help us locate him since he thinks that we won't find him."

The warrants are for possession of tools that are used in the commission of a crime & malicious damage, less than $2,000.

If anyone knows where Trevez James Mack is at, please call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or contact Detective Ward with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at michelle.ward@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4465.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.