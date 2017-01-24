Coastal Carolina Falls at Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina had five players score in double digits, but it was not enough as the Chanticleers fell to Georgia Southern 91-80.

Elijah Wilson and Colton Ray-St Cyr led the Chants offense with 15 points each as Coastal finished the game shooting 45 percent from the field.

Shivaughn Wiggins came off the bench once again and added 13 points, Jaylen Shaw scored 12 and Demario Beck added 11.

GSU (14-6, 7-0 Sun Belt) remained undefeated in conference action shooting 53 percent from the field and knocking down 13 three point field goals.



The large difference in the game was Coastal’s (9-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) inability to get to the free throw line where they only shot six free tosses, hitting five.



The home-standing Eagles shot 27 free throws hitting 20, out-scoring CCU by 15.

Georgia Southern also had five players in double digits led by their two leading scorers, which also turns out to be the leading scorers in the conference. Tookie Brown had a game-high 23 points and Ike Smith had 21. Smith and Brown are 1-2 in the Sun Belt in scoring.

B.J. Gladden and Mike Hughes scored 12 points each and Montae Glenn added 11.

GSU was able to knock down 13 of their 31 three point attempts for 42 percent, while the Chants hit seven of 26 for 27 percent.

CCU cut the home team’s lead to 61-56 with over nine minutes left, but could not get any closer as the Eagles went on to lead by as many as with five minutes left.

The host shot 50 percent in the opening half to take a 44-34 lead into halftime. Smith led the way with 11 points and Brown added 10.

CCU shot 46 percent from the field, but it was their six turnovers that hurt their offensive opportunities. Wiggins came off the bench to score eight and Wilson added seven.

The Chanticleers will be back home for its next two games, beginning Saturday Jan. 28 when Texas State comes to Conway. The game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tip.