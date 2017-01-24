Judge sets new retrial date for former officer charged in motorist's death

Summerville Police say a man shown in surveillance video they released Wednesday has been cleared from having any involvement in a suspicious device left at a Goodwill store.More >>
Summerville Police say a man shown in surveillance video they released Wednesday has been cleared from having any involvement in a suspicious device left at a Goodwill store.More >>
Charleston chief fire marshal warns of a potential defect in gas tubing found in most residential and commercial homes and buildings. It is called CSST and, if installed before July 2013, it may not be properly bonded and grounded.More >>
Charleston chief fire marshal warns of a potential defect in gas tubing found in most residential and commercial homes and buildings. It is called CSST and, if installed before July 2013, it may not be properly bonded and grounded.More >>
Several area high schools are scheduled to hold their proms this weekend and local agencies are making sure students stay safe on the roadways ahead on the big day.More >>
Several area high schools are scheduled to hold their proms this weekend and local agencies are making sure students stay safe on the roadways ahead on the big day.More >>
The ReThink Folly Road steering committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss next steps for the future of Folly Road.More >>
The ReThink Folly Road steering committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss next steps for the future of Folly Road.More >>
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery after prosecutors told the court he threatened potential witnesses and advertised drugs for sale on social media.More >>
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery after prosecutors told the court he threatened potential witnesses and advertised drugs for sale on social media.More >>