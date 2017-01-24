Judge sets bond for suspect in Charleston County bank robbery

A bond court judge Tuesday set bond for the man accused of robbing a bank in Hollywood on Monday night.

Davon Potts, 29, was arrested and charged with entering a bank with intent to steal Monday evening. A judge set a $250,000 surety bond and ordered Potts not to return to the bank.

Deputies say he went into the First Citizens Bank on Highway 162 just before closing Monday, screamed and jumped on a teller's desk.

Officials say he took the money and ran off, but a tip led them to Morse Avenue on Johns Island where he was arrested.

Potts's bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

