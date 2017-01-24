US senators to consider Haley's confirmation as ambassador

Gov. Nikki Haley's confirmation process as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations could be complete by the end of the day with a vote in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee overwhelmingly approved Trump's pick to the Cabinet position Tuesday.

To become confirmed, Haley needs just one more vote from the full Senate, which is expected to decide Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Haley appeared before the committee last Wednesday for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

If confirmed, Haley will resign as South Carolina's governor with two years remaining in her term. Under the state constitution, her resignation would immediately make Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster the state's 91st governor.

Haley said goodbye to South Carolinians in her State of the State address earlier this month and called the governor's job "the greatest honor of my life."

McMaster was the nation's first statewide officeholder to back Trump.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.