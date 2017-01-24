TAKE A STAND: Deadly Storms

A woman holds a child while walking through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

The cleanup continues after deadly tornadoes hammered the southeast, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

Families are grieving the loss of loved ones. Many have lost homes and property.

In some parts of Georgia, there’s not much left. It will take a long time to recover and rebuild.

They will need help.

We can help by doing what we can, whether it’s a financial donation if we can afford it, or just as important, a simple thought and prayer for a quick recovery.

