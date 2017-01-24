Quantcast

SC Disaster Recovery Office opens mobile intake centers for thos - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

SC Disaster Recovery Office opens mobile intake centers for those affected by 2015 storm

Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) has opened mobile intake centers to accept individual applications for housing recovery related to the October 2015 storm. 

According to a news release, the mobile offices will serve three counties each day and alternate locations to reach citizens around the state more effectively. 

Mobile intake centers will be set up in the following counties or combined county areas: Bamberg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Charleston, Darlington-Florence, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville-Spartanburg, Horry, Kershaw-Lee, Marion, Newberry-Fairfield-Greenwood, and Orangeburg. 

Each mobile office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, organizers say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

  

Powered by Frankly