Berkeley Co. Animal Control to take over shelter operations Feb. 1

Deputies have arrested two people after line men with the Berkeley Electric Co-Op reported shots being fired at a work site in Ridgeville Thursday afternoon.More >>
Deputies have arrested two people after line men with the Berkeley Electric Co-Op reported shots being fired at a work site in Ridgeville Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say law enforcement crews were searching for a wanted subject in a neighborhood in Summerville Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say law enforcement crews were searching for a wanted subject in a neighborhood in Summerville Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on James Island Thursday night.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on James Island Thursday night.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has announced that his school will soon be able to offer a doctoral degree program in computer and information science.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has announced that his school will soon be able to offer a doctoral degree program in computer and information science.More >>
The North Charleston Fire Department has earned the coveted Class 1 rating by the Insurance Services Office, or ISO.More >>
The North Charleston Fire Department has earned the coveted Class 1 rating by the Insurance Services Office, or ISO.More >>