Trio charged after gun battle leads to wreck in W. Ashley

Investigators have charged three people after a gun battle led to a wreck in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 18-year-old Antwan Grant of North Charleston, 18-year-old Malik Washington of North Charleston and 24-year-old Joshua Davis of West Ashley.

The three men's arrest stems from an incident on Monday when authorities responded to Village Square Apartments for a report of shots fired.

According to police, Davis and his brother were inside of Davis’ apartment when they heard someone on the stairwell outside of the apartment.

When Davis opened the door, police say the suspects began walking back down the stairwell. Davis then asked the suspects why they were there.

A report states the suspects yelled at Davis and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at Davis and his brother.

"Davis’ brother produced a handgun and shot at the suspects," a CPD report states."Both suspects, armed with handguns, then shot at Davis and his brother."

The suspects fled the apartment complex in a vehicle.

Police say Consolidated Dispatch received the initial call about the incident at 2:13 p.m. and provided a description of the suspects’ vehicle to responding police units.

"Officer Taylor Graves spotted the vehicle at Tobias Gadsden Boulevard and Ashley River Road," CPD officials said."A vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with the suspect vehicle colliding with a minivan at Mutual Drive and Highway 17."

The suspects then bailed out of the vehicle, police say.

"Officers established a perimeter and the suspects were quickly apprehended," police said."It was then officers learned that during the course of events one of the suspects was shot. He was transported to the hospital."

The driver of the minivan was alert and conscious when she was transported to the hospital.

According to a report, officers began their investigation at the apartment by conducting a protective sweep.

"That’s when officers smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana and they saw drug paraphernalia in the apartment," a report states."They then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and confiscated 44 grams of cocaine base, 3 grams of marijuana and a handgun."

Davis’ brother hasn’t been charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Grant is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Washington is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of marijuana 2nd offense and failure to stop for blue light and siren.

Davis is charged with trafficking cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.