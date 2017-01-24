Police investigating armed robbery at Moncks Corner video game store

Moncks Corner police are investigating an armed robbery at a video game store Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to Game Stop at 505 US Hwy 52, Moncks Corner Lt. Michael Roach said.

The victims told officers that shortly before 2 p.m., two men believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and wearing hoodies with large sunglasses entered the store.

One of the men produced a handgun and forced the clerk to open the register while the other acted as a lookout, Roach said. Both fled the area and a witness said the pair was picked up by a third party driving a small, dark sedan, he said.

Police released a surveillance image they say shows one of the robbers.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Moncks Corner Police at 843-719-7930 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

