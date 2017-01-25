Coffee with a Cop event to be held on Daniel Island

Citizens can sit down for coffee with Charleston police officers Wednesday.



Neighbors and officers will gather at Blondies Bagels & Café at 245 Seven Farms Dr. on Daniel Island from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.



There will be no agenda or speeches, according to organizers. "Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” a flier for the event reads.



The Coffee with a Cop program offers the public a chance to meet local police officers and discuss community issues. These meet ups also allow the public to meet with the Charleston City Police Department in an informal way, discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.



Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.









