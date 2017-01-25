Quantcast

Traffic moving on Remount Road after train gets stuck on tracks

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving after an issue with a CSX train was fixed in North Charleston.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue early Wednesday morning after the train got stuck, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department says.

Officers advised finding alternate routes. 

We've reached out to CSX for more information. 

