Authorities investigating Tuesday night shooting, victim in serious condition

Authorities are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday evening.

Deputies say they were called to SC Hwy 165 near Fox Drive in Ravenel around 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. They couldn't find a victim, but someone pulled up to St. Francis Hospital with a passenger suffering a head wound shortly after.

The victim is in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

A woman that was near the shooting scene said she heard several shots fired.

Detectives say they haven't been able to identify any suspects and are looking into what the motive could have been.

