Moncks Corner Police Department gets body cameras for 32 officers

The Moncks Corner Police Department has purchased 32 body cameras for patrol officers and investigators.

Chief Rick Ollic says he expects officers to be fitted with the cameras by the end of the week.

"The Moncks Corner Police Department is moving in a direction of transparency. We can now capture any incident we are involved in," Ollic said. "One of the things I wanted to do was get us up to par."

Moncks Corner Town Council voted to approve the purchase for the body cams last year.

