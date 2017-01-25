Credit card skimmer found on West Ashley gas pump

Officers are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a Summerville Family Dollar.More >>
Officers are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a Summerville Family Dollar.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
Crews have cleared an 18-wheeler which was blocking traffic on Highway 78 Friday evening.More >>
Crews have cleared an 18-wheeler which was blocking traffic on Highway 78 Friday evening.More >>
A woman and a baby suffered minor injuries after their car flipped on I-26 in the Ridgeville area Friday evening.More >>
A woman and a baby suffered minor injuries after their car flipped on I-26 in the Ridgeville area Friday evening.More >>