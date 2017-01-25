Police: Two armed robberies in Summerville may be related

Investigators say two recent armed robberies in Summerville may be related.

Summerville Police say the bandit first struck at the Shell station on Boone Hill Road on Jan. 18.

Clerk Nigar Sultana was working that day.

"It's pretty busy that day. There's like 4,5 customers in front of me," Sultana said Wednesday.

Sultana says around 2:45 that afternoon, a man wearing a hoodie walked into the store, and walked to the back.

"I was busy with customers. I thought he was looking for something, so I don't pay attention that much to him," she said.

It turns out he was looking for something, cold hard cash.

"He just come in front of me, point the gun on me and said 'Give me all the money.' I just gave him the money. I was scared as hell," Sultana said.

She says there were customers in the store at the time filling out lottery tickets.

"The ladies over there, they were scared and one lady dropped all that beer stuff. He just pointed the gun on them too," Sultana said.

Sultana says about a minute later the robber was gone.

Dorchester County deputies believe the same man held up the Kangaroo on Central Avenue last Sunday night.

Investigators say the suspect wore a surgical mask. He got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna says investigators from both agencies are comparing notes.

He's concerned the next time the robber strikes something worse may happen.

"Something may accidentally happen or a confrontation might ensue," Santanna said.

Meanwhile the robbery victim is still shaken a week later.

"Daylight, everybody around me. I don't think about robbery," Sultana said.

Investigators are asking all convenience store clerks to be aware of their surroundings and report anyone or anything suspicious.

