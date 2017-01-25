Quantcast

Emergency crews clear I-26 WB accident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident on I-26 westbound in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the incident was two miles west of Exit 209 to Ashley Phosphate. 

Motorists reported that the incident involved an overturned vehicle. 

