Dylann Roof friend Joey Meek to be sentenced in March

Dylann Roof's friend, Joey Meek, will be sentenced in March.

Meek pleaded guilty to knowing about Roof's plan to attack Mother Emanuel AME, and for lying to authorities about it.

Roof shot and killed nine people at the downtown Charleston church back in 2015.

He was sentenced to death last month.

Meek will be sentenced in the morning of March second at the federal courthouse downtown by judge Richard Gergel.

Originally, Meek was scheduled to be sentenced at the end of February.

Investigators say Meek and Roof had been hanging out together days before the shooting.

According to prosecutors, a week before the church shootings, Roof told Meek he planned for six months to kill people at an AME church in Charleston to start a race war because no one else would.

Prosecutors also said Roof told Meek he planned to kill himself after carrying out the killings.

Authorities say Meek told some friends about Roof's alleged plot and told them not to report it to authorities.

Prosecutors said when one of those friends called the FBI tip line, Meek then told the FBI what he knew.

