Cougars Picked Third in CAA, Four Nab Preseason Honors

The College of Charleston baseball team is picked to finish third in the race for the 2017 Colonial Athletics Association regular season title, and four Cougars earned Preseason All-CAA honors, announced CAA officials Wednesday following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

UNC Wilmington, winner of the 2016 CAA regular season crown, received all eight possible first-place votes and finished atop the poll with 64 points. Defending CAA Tournament champion William & Mary received the remaining first-place vote and was picked second with 52 points, followed by College of Charleston in third with 47 points. Delaware is fourth with 39 points, followed by Elon (36 points), James Madison (34 points), Northeastern (28 points), Towson (14 points), and Hofstra (10 points). Teams are not permitted to vote for themselves in the poll.

Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.), and Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) each earned a spot on the Preseason All-CAA Team, while Erven Roper (Easley, S.C.) received an Honorable Mention nod.

Hart became an instant stalwart in the Cougar lineup as a freshman last season, leading the team in batting average (.314), walks (38), and stolen bases (10) en route to a nod on the 2016 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America Team. He was also named to the All-CAA Rookie Team, and took home three CAA Rookie of the Week honors. The 5-foot-7 utility man finished the 2016 season with 37 runs scored, 33 runs batted in, 11 doubles, and two home runs.

Ober, a 2014 NCBWA National Freshman Pitcher of the Year, returns for his junior season after the Dodgers selected the 6-foot-8 righty in the 23rd round of last year’s Major League Baseball draft. As a redshirt sophomore, Ober compiled a 7-4 record with a 3.53 earned run average and 96 strikeouts in 97 innings of work. For his efforts, Ober earned a spot on the 2016 All-CAA Second Team after tossing back-to-back complete games against Northeastern and William & Mary.

Love returns to anchor the bullpen after finishing the 2016 season tied for third in the CAA with 10 saves. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-handed pitcher compiled a 3-2 record with a 2.87 earned run average and 34 batters in 37 and two-thirds innings of work last season. The 2015 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American enters the season ranked fifth in program history with 14 career saves.

Roper earns a Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention nod after batting .263 with four home runs and 34 runs batted in last season. The Cougars’ lone senior is widely regarded as one of the top catchers in the conference, and finished the 2016 campaign tied for second in the CAA with 17 runners caught stealing. His .991 fielding percentage also ranks among the best single-season marks by a catcher in program history.

The Cougars open the 2017 season on Friday, February 17 with the first game of a three-game set in Athens, Ga. against the University of Georgia. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm.

2017 CAA Baseball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

1. UNCW (8 first-place votes) 64

2. William & Mary (1 first-place vote) 52

3. College of Charleston 47

4. Delaware 39

5. Elon 36

6. James Madison 34

7. Northeastern 28

8. Towson 14

9. Hofstra 10

2017 CAA Baseball Preseason All-CAA Baseball Team

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown 2016 Stats Nick Feight, UNCW C Jr. Gainesville, Va. .349, 21 HR, 91 RBI Brett Johnson, James Madison 1B Sr. Charlottesville, Va. .328, 7 HR, 38 RBI Nick Patten, Delaware 1B So. Butler, Pa. .285, 12 HR, 46 RBI Brian Mims, UNCW 2B Jr. Montclair, Va. .371, 14 HR, 64 RBI Richie Palacios, Towson SS So. Brooklyn, N.Y. .329, 6 HR, 38 RBI, 32 SB Daniel Stack, UNCW 3B Sr. Charlotte, N.C. .284, 10 HR, 39 RBI Jordan Glover, Delaware OF Sr. Marlton, N.J. .360, 5 HR, 52 RBI, 22 SB Ky Parrott, James Madison OF Sr. Herndon, Va. .318, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 15 SB Robbie Thorburn, UNCW OF Sr. Raleigh, N.C. .364, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 20 SB Dupree Hart, Col. of Charleston UT So. Rock Hill, S.C. .314, 2 HR, 33 RBI Ryder Miconi, William & Mary DH Sr. Guilford, Conn. .314, 2 HR, 26 RBI CJ Young, Elon DH Sr. Coatesville, Pa. .293, 1 HR, 27 RBI Bailey Ober, Col. of Charleston SP Jr. Charlotte, N.C. 7-4, 3.53 ERA, 96 K’s Alex Royalty, UNCW SP So. Raleigh, N.C. 8-2, 4.71 ERA, 57 K’s Brandon Walter, Delaware SP So. New Castle, Del. 7-3, 3.63 ERA, 85 K’s Carter Love, Col. of Charleston RP Jr. Charlotte, N.C. 3-2, 10 saves, 2.87 ERA

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Nick Feight, UNCW

Honorable Mention: Erven Roper, C, Col. of Charleston; Cullen Large, 2B, William & Mary; Ryne Ogren, SS, Elon; David Leiderman, 3B, Hofstra; Charlie McConnell, 3B, Northeastern; Kyle Baker, OF, Delaware; Casey Golden, OF, UNCW; Ryan Hall, OF, William & Mary; Kyle Jackson, OF, Elon; Cam Walsh, OF, Northeastern; Terence Connelly, UT, UNCW; Mike Fitzgerald, SP, Northeastern; Dan Powers, SP, William & Mary; Michael Evans, RP,

James Madison; Austin Magestro, RP, UNCW