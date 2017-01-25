Cops: Summerville woman shoots boyfriend during argument

Investigators have arrested a 26-year-old Summerville woman accused of shooting her boyfriend during an argument.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office charged Ashley Elizabeth Meyer with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies responded to MUSC in reference to a shooting that happened on Tabby Creek Circle Tuesday night.

A BCSO deputy reported that the victim said he was cleaning a shelf at his home when a pistol fell from the shelf and discharged, striking him in the shoulder.

A report states the victim then requested a detective then told both the detective and the deputy that he had in fact been shot by his girlfriend after they got into an argument.

Deputies then made contact with Meyer and placed her under arrest.

According to BCSO officials, deputies also served her with four bench warrants for permitting domestic animals to run at large.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.