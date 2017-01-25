Cops: Summerville woman shoots boyfriend during argument

Officers are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a Summerville Family Dollar.More >>
The Citadel's first harvest was ready from its container farm on Friday. It's the college's Sustainability Project, part of The Zucker Family School of Education’s STEM Center of Excellence.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
Crews have cleared an 18-wheeler which was blocking traffic on Highway 78 Friday evening.More >>
