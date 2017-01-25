One transported to the hospital after shooting in N. Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night. 

North Charleston police say shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to Chatham Avenue in reference to shots being fired through a window and a victim being struck.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a wound to her left shoulder. 

"The victim was transported in a category two condition to MUSC," NCPD officials said. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

