One transported to the hospital after shooting in N. Charleston

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night.

North Charleston police say shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to Chatham Avenue in reference to shots being fired through a window and a victim being struck.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a wound to her left shoulder.

"The victim was transported in a category two condition to MUSC," NCPD officials said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

