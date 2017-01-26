Mayor of Goose Creek to meet with business owners

Quantcast

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

The mayor of Goose Creek wants to talk shop with the business community.

Mayor Michael Heitzler is inviting business owners and city leaders to a town meeting Thursday. He wants to discuss the city's future strategic plans and how they'll impact business and industry.

There will also be a question and answer session with the mayor. 

That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

