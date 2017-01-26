Mayor of Goose Creek to meet with business owners

The mayor of Goose Creek wants to talk shop with the business community.

Mayor Michael Heitzler is inviting business owners and city leaders to a town meeting Thursday. He wants to discuss the city's future strategic plans and how they'll impact business and industry.

There will also be a question and answer session with the mayor.

That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

