Radiothon raising money for patients at MUSC Children's Hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Make sure to crank up your radio on the way to work Thursday. The annual Cares for Kids Radiothon for patients at the MUSC Childen's Hospital will kick off today.

Tune in to WEZL 103.5, or Y102.5 to hear some of those patients' stories. If you feel inspired to give, you can call 1-800-478-4090 to make a donation or make a gift online

Organizers say all of the funds raised will support the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The radiothon will end on Friday. 

