5 Around Town: Lowcountry festivals and shows fill the weekend

Food festivals and home and boat shows fill up the calendar on the final weekend of January.

Lowcountry Oyster Festival

The world's largest oyster festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation Sunday.

The 34th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature contests for oyster shucking and eating, live music, wine and beer, games for children and 80,000 pounds of oysters to eat. Bring your oyster shucker, but leave your cooler at home. If you don't have one, you can buy an oyster knife on site.

Tickets are $25 at the gate, but you can save some money and buy tickets in advance for $17.50 online. Children ten and younger get in free with a paid adult. Admission doesn't include food, which can be purchased inside. Oyster buckets are $12 and food items range from $2 to $8. VIP tickets for $100 include access to the VIP tent, plus unlimited oysters and drinks. oyster buckets. For more information and to buy tickets online, click here.

Charleston Home + Design Show

Find inspiration and tips for a home remodel or makeover at the Charleston Home and Design Show this weekend.

The annual home show is at the Gaillard this year with vendors on site Friday through Sunday. It will feature free seminars on paint colors, kitchen and bath remodels and planning outdoor spaces. Free interior design consultations will be available each day of the show.

The show is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free on Friday and $7 on Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see a detailed schedule of the show.

Taste of Folly

The Taste of Folly is back on after severe weather forced the town to reschedule the annual party at the edge of America.

Center Street will shut down for a party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes food from Folly Beach restaurants and vendors, server Olympics, a chili cook-off, a hot dog eating contest, activities for children and more. Awards for "Best in Show" will be handed out at 4:30 p.m.

The festival is free, but bring along some cash for food and drinks.

Charleston Boat Show

The January weather may have boaters itching to get out on the water and that kicks into overdrive with the annual Charleston Boat Show.

The three-day show runs Friday to Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center. The show is billed as a one-stop shop for all things boating. It will include boats of all sizes and prices including powerboats, small jon boats, skiffs, cruisers, yachts and ski boats. Boaters in the market for an upgrade may be able to capitalize on some show-only deals.

More than 100 vendors will be set up with information for the avid boater or anyone thinking about a life on the water.

The show is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 4 to 12, seniors and military. Click here for ticket information and more details.

Food Truck Festival

The Lowcountry's top mobile food vendors will gather in Park Circle on Saturday for the 6th annual Charleston Food Truck Festival.

More than two dozen food trucks are expected at the festival's new location in Park Circle. Trucks will circle up at 4854 O'Hear Ave. The festival includes the food, local beers and live music from six different bands.

The festival is free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out the event Facebook page for more information.

