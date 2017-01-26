Mount Pleasant officers hope to fill cruiser with snacks for elementary school students

A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a Summerville driveway Saturday afternoon.More >>
A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a Summerville driveway Saturday afternoon.More >>
Coastal Carolina RB picked in 6th roundMore >>
Coastal Carolina RB picked in 6th roundMore >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
People are speaking out about the death of a motorcyclist during a chase with a Berkeley County Sheriff's deputy.More >>
People are speaking out about the death of a motorcyclist during a chase with a Berkeley County Sheriff's deputy.More >>
Marchers joined forces Saturday to bring attention and call for action on climate change.More >>
Marchers joined forces Saturday to bring attention and call for action on climate change.More >>