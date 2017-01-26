Quantcast

Mount Pleasant officers hope to fill cruiser with snacks for elementary school students

By Aisha Tyler, Anchor
(Source: Mount Pleasant Police) (Source: Mount Pleasant Police)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

You can help the Mount Pleasant Police Department provide snacks for students who need them through a Cops and Snacks event Friday. 

Officers hope to fill a cruiser with individually wrapped snacks for a program at James B. Edwards Elementary School.

The school, which gives snacks to students unable to bring their own, currently goes through about 1,000 snacks a month.

Snacks can be dropped off at 1300 Long Grove Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

